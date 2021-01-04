Win

Win a luxury break Linthwaite House near Windermere

Win an overnight stay at Linthwaite House, with dinner at Simon Rogan’s Henrock

One reader and their travelling companion will win a night at the highly-acclaimed Linthwaite House with dinner and paired wines at Simon Rogan’s newest restaurant, Henrock.

Linthwaite House, originally built as a five-bedroom family residence in 1901, is a 36-bedroom boutique hotel set in 14 acres of landscaped gardens with its own private tarn; guests love the stunning panoramic views over Windermere and the distant fells.

The property has recently undergone an extensive refurbishment that has included refreshing all the interiors of the existing early 20th century building, an extended conservatory and terrace that make the most of the views, a relandscaping of the beautifully manicured gardens (which are now scattered with a large number of impressive artworks) and the creation of six all-new Lake Suites in the grounds.

In addition to a memorable dinner, the prize offers the chance to relax in the tranquil setting of Linthwaite House, whether curled up in front of a log fire in the lounge or pottering around the garden, admiring the sculptures, playing a gentle game of boules or rowing around the property’s private boating lake.

Terms and conditions: The winner will be selected after the closing date of 11:45pm on January 18th, 2021. The editor’s decision is final. Entrants must be 18 years or over. The prize is non-transferable and non-refundable. No cash alternative is available. No extension of the prize expiration date will be considered. Archant Community Media Ltd is not responsible and is not required to offer an alternative prize of equal or greater value. For full Archant terms and conditions and opt-in, visit our website lancashirelife.co.uk. Unless you have chosen to receive other information from us, Archant Community Media Ltd and Leeu Collection will solely use the data you provide for the purpose of running the competition, including contacting the winner and the distribution of any prize.