Lisa Goodwin-Allen, of Michelin star Northcote in the Ribble Valley, who is currently impressing the Great British Christmas Menu judges, reveals her food loves

Lisa Goodwin-Allen is executive chef at Michelin star restaurant, Northcote, and has been cooking up in-demand gourmet food boxes, Here,she revelas her food loves.

First dish you learned to cook?

Rock Buns. I think they are one of the easiest things to make and hardest to get wrong so my mum started me off with these at home to be safe.

Most vivid childhood food memory?

Every Sunday my mum would go to the local bakery and buy vanilla slices for all of us. My Sunday nights were always spent watching Bulls Eye with mum and dad with a vanilla slice.

Most memorable meal out?

I absolutely love Chicago, the food scene over there is one of the best in the world and my most memorable restaurant experience was at Alinea. It holds three Michelin stars and it was amazing from start to finish. The food and ambiance is just incredible.

Favourite ingredient?

You can not beat onions, they are a peasant food and are a massively versatile ingredient. They add a huge amount of flavour to a dish. Onions can be served in so many different ways too... raw, cooked, dried.

Describe your cooking style in three words...

Modern, British and nostalgic.

If not a chef, what would you be?

It would be something to do with cars. My dad is a scrap man so I grew up around cars and I used to race mini cars when I was younger. Now I’m really into supercars and I love watching the F1.

Tell us about the menu at Northcote

The dishes are visual, elegant and packed full of great flavours and textures. Inspiration for my dishes always starts with the produce, from the relationships built with local and regional suppliers and understanding the heritage of the land.

Your dream dinner guest?

Has to be Pink. She has such a strong philosophy. She’s driven, unconventional and her family is everything to her. She’s an inspiration and I’ve admired her for a long time.

What’s your guilty food pleasure?

I love a good sourdough toast, with tinned tomatoes and melted grated cheese on top.

A chef who inspires?

Clare Smyth. She’s one of the leading lights. She was the first and is still the only female chef to run a kitchen in the UK with three Michelin stars. Her restaurant Core in London opened two years ago and it has done brilliantly.

A place you love to eat?

The Inn at Whitewell. It’s traditional, family friendly and serves really good, tasty food. In the winter there are roaring log fires and in the summer the Forest of Bowland has stunning walks.

A dish for 2021?

Not a dish so to speak but sustainable and mindful cooking is something that I’m passionate about and I will be focusing even more on in 2021. Summer is my favourite season for ingredients, when the gardens and crops in the UK are at their peak, so dishes that have nutritional value at this time of year, as well as being sustainable, will be key for me.

How was your experience on Great British Menu?

Amazing! Being asked to return for the Christmas special and be able to support the NHS and key workers at such a special time of year was an honour. It’s challenging but it felt so good to be back in the kitchen, up against some very talented chefs. It was a way of being able to say thank you to all of the incredible people up and down country who have worked so hard during the pandemic.

What did you enjoy about it most?

I’m not going to lie, the show is incredibly hard and the hours are long, but I had such a good time. There are so many different personalities, I didn’t stop laughing, as you probably saw!

Your hope/wish for 2021?

For everyone to be able to get back to some kind of normality. I think there are a lot of positives to take from the last eight months and it would be great to see people use these as a platform to strive in 2021.

